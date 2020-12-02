1/1
Ramona A. Butler
Ramona A. Butler

Indianola - Private Family services for Ramona Arlene Butler, 88, of Indianola, IA, who passed away from this life that we shared, December 1, 2020, at The Village in Indianola. Livestreaming will begin 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5 on Ramona's obituary page of Overton Funeral Home's website at www.overtonfunerals.com. Burial will be in the Liberty Center Cemetery, Liberty Center, IA.

Surviving Ramona include her son, Steve Butler of Sioux City; daughter, Karen (Rod) Goodrich of Indianola; grandchildren, Angela Goodrich, Christopher Goodrich, Pam (Junior) Louis, Jason (Cassie) Butler, Allen (Lacy) Butler and Ben (Alexis) Butler; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Edith Heemstra, Joyce Heemstra and Marilyn Heemstra.

She was preceded into eternal life by her loving husband, Walt; parents, Howard and Flossie Heemstra; son, Larry Dean Butler; and siblings John Heemstra, Marjorie Hadley, Lois Duncan Lawyer, Orlan Heemstra, Harold Heemstra, Merrill Heemstra and Neil Heemstra.

Memorials may be given to the family in Ramona's name for a memorial to be decided at a later date. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
