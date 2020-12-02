Ramona A. Butler
Ramona Arlene Butler, 88, of Indianola, IA, who passed away from this life that we shared, December 1, 2020, at The Village in Indianola.
. Burial will be in the Liberty Center Cemetery, Liberty Center, IA.
Surviving Ramona include her son, Steve Butler of Sioux City; daughter, Karen (Rod) Goodrich of Indianola; grandchildren, Angela Goodrich, Christopher Goodrich, Pam (Junior) Louis, Jason (Cassie) Butler, Allen (Lacy) Butler and Ben (Alexis) Butler; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Edith Heemstra, Joyce Heemstra and Marilyn Heemstra.
She was preceded into eternal life by her loving husband, Walt; parents, Howard and Flossie Heemstra; son, Larry Dean Butler; and siblings John Heemstra, Marjorie Hadley, Lois Duncan Lawyer, Orlan Heemstra, Harold Heemstra, Merrill Heemstra and Neil Heemstra.
Memorials may be given to the family in Ramona's name for a memorial to be decided at a later date.
