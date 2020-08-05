1/1
Ramona Ellen (Westrum) Campbell
1933 - 2020
Ramona Ellen (Westrum) Campbell

Ankeny - Ramona Ellen (Westrum) Campbell, 87, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. Ramona was born July 6, 1933, in Webster City, Iowa to Eldon and Ethel (Brown) Westrum.

Ramona is survived by her husband, Earl, of Ankeny, IA, her sons David (Anita), of Saylor Township, IA, Richard, of Des Moines, and James (Cheri), of Bishop Hill, IL her sister Mary Jane (Phil) Delavan, of Cedar Park, TX, 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave, Des Moines. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am and luncheon to follow. The family respectfully asks guests to wear masks and practice social distancing. The service will be available via livestream on her obituary at the Hamilton's website.

The family wishes to express our sincere appreciation to the staff and nurses of MercyOne Medical Center, the staff at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, and the staff and residents of Mill Pond.

Visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for more information about services and memorials.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
AUG
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
