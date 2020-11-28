1/1
Ramona Grace Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona Grace Porter

Johnston - Ramona Grace Porter, 87, of Johnston, Iowa, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Ramona was born, the daughter of Glen and Georgia (Wilson) McClaflin, on February 11, 1933 in Runnells, Iowa.

Ramona worked as a Registered Nurse and caregiver her entire life. She was a proud graduate of the nursing program at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa and used her passion for helping others to improve the lives of everyone she met. She was happily married for over 50 years to her beloved husband Gene and the two could often be found sharing a pizza at Noah's Ark Restaurant or cheering on their Iowa Hawkeyes. An avid reader and a great listener, Ramona was never judgmental and could always be counted on to stand up for friends and family — including her cherished brothers and sisters. Ramona also had a passion for flowers which was passed down to her by her mother and loved to travel when she could. Her greatest love though, was for her children and granddaughters. Whether they were on the court or in the classroom, Ramona cheered them on and was always there to support their accomplishments.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Eric (Denise) Porter and Kimberly (Bruce) Cohn; grandchildren, Rebecca Vogel, Brooke (Tucker) Vasey, and Blaire Porter; great-grandchildren, Logan Crockett and Nathaniel Angelo; and siblings, Frances King, James McClaflin, Paul McClaflin, and Rex McClaflin.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Gene Porter; daughter, Cheryl Porter; and siblings, Doris Burford, Dean McClaflin, John McClaflin and William McClaflin.

Graveside service will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter and she will be buried with husband, the love of her life.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Mosaic Axtell, P.O. Box 67, Axtell, NE 68924

Ph: 308-743-2401 in Ramona's honor.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers and heartfelt condolences during her last days.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved