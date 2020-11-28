Ramona Grace Porter
Johnston - Ramona Grace Porter, 87, of Johnston, Iowa, died peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Ramona was born, the daughter of Glen and Georgia (Wilson) McClaflin, on February 11, 1933 in Runnells, Iowa.
Ramona worked as a Registered Nurse and caregiver her entire life. She was a proud graduate of the nursing program at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa and used her passion for helping others to improve the lives of everyone she met. She was happily married for over 50 years to her beloved husband Gene and the two could often be found sharing a pizza at Noah's Ark Restaurant or cheering on their Iowa Hawkeyes. An avid reader and a great listener, Ramona was never judgmental and could always be counted on to stand up for friends and family — including her cherished brothers and sisters. Ramona also had a passion for flowers which was passed down to her by her mother and loved to travel when she could. Her greatest love though, was for her children and granddaughters. Whether they were on the court or in the classroom, Ramona cheered them on and was always there to support their accomplishments.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Eric (Denise) Porter and Kimberly (Bruce) Cohn; grandchildren, Rebecca Vogel, Brooke (Tucker) Vasey, and Blaire Porter; great-grandchildren, Logan Crockett and Nathaniel Angelo; and siblings, Frances King, James McClaflin, Paul McClaflin, and Rex McClaflin.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Gene Porter; daughter, Cheryl Porter; and siblings, Doris Burford, Dean McClaflin, John McClaflin and William McClaflin.
Graveside service will be held at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter and she will be buried with husband, the love of her life.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mosaic Axtell, P.O. Box 67, Axtell, NE 68924
