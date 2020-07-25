Ramona Lou ShapardWest Des Moines - Ramona Lou Shapard (nee Walston), 85, died July 22, 2020, at her home in West Des Moines, Iowa, in the presence of loving family members, from a combination of cancer and an inoperable broken shoulder.Born November 18, 1934, to Roy and Edna (Ashdown) Walston in Polk County, Iowa, Ramona was the youngest of five. Starting at age five, after her parents' divorce, Ramona lived with other relatives much of the time, especially her beloved grandparents, Albert and Pearl (Gilbert) Ashdown. Perhaps her nurturing, affectionate nature stemmed partly from a craving for this in her childhood. The family was her priority; she planted the seeds of Christian faith in her children and was the best mother she knew how to be.A 1953 Lincoln High graduate, Ramona married Robert Avery "Bob" Wright in 1954 and had three children. Besides raising her children and working full-time, Ramona took in children of family and friends numerous times over the years. In her final decade, her greatest joy was time spent with great-grandson Jayden Gomez.Widowed in 1984, Ramona married Edward T. "Bud" Shapard in 1987. Since her recent injury, Bud cared for Ramona with selfless devotion, determined to keep her at home as long as possible, and to handle everything himself.Her first husband Bob, sisters Naomi Dixon and Viola Clegg, brother Rolland Walston, and their spouses preceded Ramona in death. Surviving are her husband Bud; children Karen (Joe) McNallan, Michael (Vicki) Wright, and Kathy (Paul) Frank; stepsons Matt Shapard and Seth (Anna) Shapard; brother Roy Walston; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, August 1 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 9 am until service time on Saturday. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery at a later date. We respectfully ask those attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.