Ramona M. Ennis
Ramona M. Ennis

Ankeny - Ramona Marie Ennis, age 95, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sunnyview Care Center in Ankeny, Iowa.

Ramona was born May 16, 1925 in Creston, Iowa. She graduated from Redding High School and worked for the City of Des Moines as a secretary for many years. Ramona was an avid reader.

She is survived by her children, Judith, John and Teresa; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Linda Lautenschlager; and other extended family and friends. Ramona was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Robbins.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Apostolic Church, 2611 Easton Blvd, Des Moines. Urn burial will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery, 4909 University Avenue, Des Moines. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

