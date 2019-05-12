|
Ramona Watrous Powell
Des Moines - Ramona Irene Hughes Watrous Powell of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Ramona was born December 4, 1929 in Sutherland, Nebraska to Almer and Aceneth (Schreckengast) Hughes. She had 4 siblings, Betty (Bud) Priel, Joyce (Lloyd) Boyer, Bill (Evelyn) Hughes, and David (Betty) Hughes.
Ramona graduated from Sutherland High School in 1947, during which she played piano for the soldiers at The North Platte Canteen, where the troop trains stopped. She attended business school in Hastings, Nebraska, where she met her first husband Bert (Pete) Watrous, a Marine, who was stationed there at the ammunition storage facility. Her professional life included employment at Yellow Cab Co., Cutler Plumbing, and Storey Kenworthy.
Pete and Ramona had a loving marriage of 55 years. They had 3 children, Stephen (Patricia) Watrous, Michael (Lori) Watrous, and Radona (Mark) Morris, and were blessed with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. They loved dancing and were actively involved in many Veteran's organizations. Pete passed away in 2004. Ramona married Merle (Jack) Powell, a Marine Veteran, on October 20, 2007. Ramona continued her love of dancing with Jack and they also remained very active in Veteran's organizations.
Ramona was a highly involved member of the American Legion Society. She loved collecting elephants, playing board games, camping, dancing, playing the piano and singing. Ramona loved The Nebraska Cornhuskers and wore her red colors whenever possible. Her hobbies also included designing church banners and an extensive card ministry. She was a long standing member of the Fort Des Moines Church of Christ.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Pete, sister Joyce, and son-in-law Mark. She will always be remembered for her commitment to Christ, her kindness, her smile, love for her family and friends, and her willingness to help anyone in need.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, May 13, 2019. Celebration of Ramona's life will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Both services will be at Merle Hay Funeral Home Chapel, 4400 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, Iowa 50310.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019