Randall Blohm
West Des Moines - Randall "Randy" Dean Blohm passed away early Monday morning, July 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Randy spent the last several months battling pancreatic cancer with the help of his loving wife, Cindy. Randy was known for his warrior spirit and that spirit carried him through to the very end.
Born April 30, 1964 in Lake Mills, Iowa, Randy was an avid wrestler, wrestling both in junior high and high school, but it was his love of cars that Randy truly enjoyed, continuing to fix and tinker with his own vehicles as an adult. Randy worked for Turner Construction for the last 5 years, managing large jobs such as the construction of the new Facebook building in Altoona, Iowa. When not working, Randy enjoyed carpentry, making pieces of furniture and spending time in his backyard "getaway shed". He was the very definition of a handyman. Randy also enjoyed the beauty of God's creation, planting a small garden at home with his wife, filled with colorful flowers that he loved to look at.
Randy is survived by his wife, Cindy Blohm (West Des Moines), mother, Connie Blohm (Iowa Falls), father, Lanny (Betty) Blohm (Dumont), daughter Tia Blohm, 26, and son Kade Smith, 15, (Iowa Falls). Randy also leaves behind his granddaughters Sophie and Emma Griffin (Iowa Falls), brother Todd (Mary) Blohm (Iowa Falls), and sister Kimberly Christianson (Minnesota), as well as many beloved friends. Randy is preceded in death by his sister, Shelly Brannick.
Randy's Celebration of life will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church, 3020 E. 38th St, Des Moines, IA, 50317.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019