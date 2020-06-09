Randall Ingram
Indianola - Christian Burial Services for Randall Penn Ingram, 71, who passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. A public visitation, under CDC guidelines will be held one hour prior to services. You may also join family on our Website Live Stream for the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Charles Cemetery following services. The committal service will be posted following the service.
Randall is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Corina Ingram; Kimberly (Scott) Cambre, Teresa (Peter) St. John, Jake (Clare) Preus, Kandi Slominski; 11 grandchildren including, Devon, Blake, Jackson, Chalyce; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Sheryl Barnes; step-mother, Laura Ingram. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Irma Ingram.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to K-9s for Warriors. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Indianola - Christian Burial Services for Randall Penn Ingram, 71, who passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. A public visitation, under CDC guidelines will be held one hour prior to services. You may also join family on our Website Live Stream for the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will take place in the St. Charles Cemetery following services. The committal service will be posted following the service.
Randall is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Corina Ingram; Kimberly (Scott) Cambre, Teresa (Peter) St. John, Jake (Clare) Preus, Kandi Slominski; 11 grandchildren including, Devon, Blake, Jackson, Chalyce; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Sheryl Barnes; step-mother, Laura Ingram. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Irma Ingram.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to K-9s for Warriors. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.