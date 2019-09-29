|
Randy G. Webb
Indianola - Inurnment of cremains with military rites for Randy Gail Webb, 66, who passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at Van Meter, IA
He is survived by his daughter, Natalea Webb; siblings, Linda (Dick) Cook
Gregory (Marnie) Webb. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaylon and Frances Webb, brother, Terry Webb.
Memorials may be given in his name to the family. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019