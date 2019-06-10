|
|
Randy Meyers
DES MOINES - Randall Lee Meyers, 57, of Ottumwa and formerly of Des Moines, died at 5:05 p.m. June 6, 2019 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
He was born October 17, 1961 in Des Moines to Ora Junior and Colleen Loretta Pack Meyers. He married Michelle Epping and they later divorced.
A graduate of Johnston High School, he had lived in Florida for several years. He moved back to Des Moines and worked with his father-in-law at Ken's Windows in Des Moines. He lived in Eddyville and Delta for a short time, working for Combined Insurance as a district sales representative. He then owned and operated Meyers Home Improvement in Ottumwa starting in 1991.
Randy enjoyed golfing, fishing, mushroom hunting, cooking for others, helping many people and traveling to Florida in the winter.
Surviving are his children, Matthew (Stephanie) Meyers of Ottumwa, Randi Leigh (Karan "K.D.") Dhawan of Des Moines and Tayler Meyers of Ottumwa; other children, Drew Mallonee, Pat Farrell and Danne Mallonee; grandchildren, Chase Meyers, Cale Meyers, Ayden Meyers and Addilyn Grace Meyers; brothers, Jerry Robert (Andrea) Meyers of Granger and Douglas Allen (Lynn) Meyers of Des Moines; nephews, Jason Meyers, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Meyers, Trevor (Tabitha) Meyers, Todd Meyers, Zach Meyers; and niece, Kriston Meyers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steven Leroy Meyers.
His body has been cremated. A time to celebrate his life will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa followed a time to greet his family until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorials may be made in Randy's name to Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 10, 2019