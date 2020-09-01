1/1
Raquel Gunn
Raquel Gunn

Atlanta - Ms. Raquel "Kelly" Gunn, 51, passed away in Atlanta, GA on August 26th.

Celebration of life services will be held at 12 noon Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at True Bible Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Thurs. Sept 3rd from 10am to 7pm with family greeting friends from 5 to 7pm at Henderson's Funeral Home. CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing will be observed.

Raquel leaves to cherish her memory and legacy, a daughter, Malikah Williams; mother, Linda Terrell; father, Clarence Cavil; siblings, Rhonda Gunn, Rachell "Shelly" Johnson (Brent), Tearance "TC" Cavil (Jena), Tyray Gunn and Ja'Don Cavil (Melani); Great grandfather, Clyde Drain; Godparents, Henry and Myrtle Thomas, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of extended family, professional colleagues and countless friends in Iowa, Georgia and throughout the United States.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 07:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
True Bible Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
