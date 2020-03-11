Services
Dalton & Son Funeral Home
1550 North Stemmons
Lewisville, TX 75067
(972) 436-6511
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Lewisville Methodist Church
907 West Main St
Lewisville, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Alan White


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Alan White Obituary
Ray Alan White

Ray Alan White, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Lewisville, TX, after a long courageous battle with congenital heart disease. He was born July 9, 1944 to Henry White and Ethel Leopold in Des Moines, IA.

He was married to Karen S. Lane in 1972 in Des Moines, IA. She remained his constant companion and sweetheart for 48 years. Ray owned and operated a very successful business, Phase III Graphics, with his wife Karen, for 27 years up until his death. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, boating, and was quite the handyman.

He is survived by his wife Karen; two daughters, Shana Brady of Marysville, WA, and Nicole White of Dallas, TX; 2 grandchildren, Tyler Brady and Loryn Brady; as well as a sister, JoAnne of WY and a brother, Charles of IA and many friends, family and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Doug and Roland.

Memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm at First Lewisville Methodist Church, 907 West Main St. Lewisville, TX 75067. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's name can be made to First Lewisville Methodist Church @firstlewisville.org or Wheatens in Need Rescue @wheatensinneed.org. Please share memories and wishes at www.daltonandson.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -