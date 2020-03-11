|
|
Ray Alan White
Ray Alan White, 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Lewisville, TX, after a long courageous battle with congenital heart disease. He was born July 9, 1944 to Henry White and Ethel Leopold in Des Moines, IA.
He was married to Karen S. Lane in 1972 in Des Moines, IA. She remained his constant companion and sweetheart for 48 years. Ray owned and operated a very successful business, Phase III Graphics, with his wife Karen, for 27 years up until his death. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, boating, and was quite the handyman.
He is survived by his wife Karen; two daughters, Shana Brady of Marysville, WA, and Nicole White of Dallas, TX; 2 grandchildren, Tyler Brady and Loryn Brady; as well as a sister, JoAnne of WY and a brother, Charles of IA and many friends, family and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Doug and Roland.
Memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm at First Lewisville Methodist Church, 907 West Main St. Lewisville, TX 75067. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ray's name can be made to First Lewisville Methodist Church @firstlewisville.org or Wheatens in Need Rescue @wheatensinneed.org. Please share memories and wishes at www.daltonandson.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020