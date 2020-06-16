Ray Darr



Knoxville - Ray Laverne Darr, 73, died at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, with his loving wife, Linda, by his side. The eldest of five children, Ray was born on June 15, 1946, in Des Moines, to Elmer and Doris (Rodgers) Darr. He grew up in Hartford and was a 1964 graduate of Pleasantville High School. Ray had worked for the U.S. Post Office, but he found his life's purpose ministering the word of God. He attended the Open Bible College of Des Moines and became an ordained minister. Ray was never happier than when he was sharing God's promise and co-founded the Four Square Church in Knoxville. Ray married Linda Dixon on December 20, 2009. Ray is survived by his wife Linda; siblings, Stephen (Cheryl), Janice, Robert (Eliza); children, James, Timothy, Kimberly, Lemuel; stepchildren, Monica, Melody, Robin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary.



Inurnment will be at Hartford Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store