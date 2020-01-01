Services
Peterson Funeral Home
602 E. Salem
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-2215
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ss. John and Paul Parish
Altoona, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Ss. John and Paul Parish
Altoona, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ray Dennis Obituary
Ray Dennis

Indianola - Ray M. Dennis, 88, of Indianola (formerly of Altoona), passed away December 30, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. A visitation will be held at Ss. John and Paul Parish in Altoona from 9:30-10:30am, Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mass will immediately follow the visitation at 10:30am. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force at the church, followed by a luncheon. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ray's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -