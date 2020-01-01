|
|
Ray Dennis
Indianola - Ray M. Dennis, 88, of Indianola (formerly of Altoona), passed away December 30, 2019 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. A visitation will be held at Ss. John and Paul Parish in Altoona from 9:30-10:30am, Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mass will immediately follow the visitation at 10:30am. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Air Force at the church, followed by a luncheon. A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020