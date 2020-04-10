|
Ray Edward Miner
Of Indianola, Iowa - Ray Edward Miner, 87, passed away at his home in Indianola, April 9th, 2020. He was born on August 11th, 1932 in Bayard, IA.
He was Active Army for 4 years and Naval/Army Reserves for 26 years before retiring.
Ray enjoyed driving his 1959 El Camino at the Des Moines drag strip and entering car shows in the 60's, winning trophies in both areas. He also owned a 66 Service Station on Merle Hay Road. He was an Area Maintenance Officer for the Post Office where he maintained the district offices using his electrical and carpentry skills and was an overall handyman retiring after 30 years.
During his free time he enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and spending time on his CB radios talking to his friends and making new ones internationally.
In retirement, he lived in Pahrump, NV, for 24 years where he enjoyed playing the nickel slot machines for hours on end.
Ray and Barbara moved back to Indianola in 2017 to be closer to their family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving Wife of 48 years Barbara, Son Mark Miner (Melissa Abbott), Daughters Richele (Vince) Prichard and Ronna (Rob) Cross and five Grandchildren Zach Miner, Ian and Paige Prichard and Dalten and Justin Cross.
Ray was preceded in death by his Parents Charles and Rosa Miner (Yale, IA), Sister Florene Chaloupka (Yale, IA), Brother Roy Miner (San Bernadino, CA) and Son Merle Ray Miner (Des Moines, IA).
A private service for family will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Hamilton's Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Kiya Koda of Indianola in Ray's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020