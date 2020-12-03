1/1
Ray Leto
Ray Leto

Greenfield - Mass of Christian Burial for Ray Leto, 83, will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Greenfield. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Livestream: Ray's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. will be livestreamed on St. John's Catholic Church Facebook Page.

Friends may call at St. John's Catholic Church in Greenfield on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 4:00 p.m.

He is survived by his two sons, Joseph Leto and wife Linnea of Parkersburg and Thomas Leto of Des Moines; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and brother, Robert Leto of Tucson, Arizona.








Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
DEC
4
Rosary
04:00 PM
St. John's Catholic Church
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Steen Funeral Home
101 SE 4th Street
Greenfield, IA 50849
641-743-2621
