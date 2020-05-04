|
|
Ray Nielsen
Altoona - Ray Buster Nielsen, 93, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Trinity Center at Luther Park from Covid-19. He was born January 21, 1927 to Steffen and Anna Nielsen in Des Moines.
Ray graduated from East High School in 1945 and served in the Army during WWII in the Occupational Forces in Japan. He worked for Bankers Trust for over 25 years and retired from Altoona State Bank. Ray was a long-time member of Luther Memorial Church. In retirement, Ray loved to play golf at Toad Valley.
Ray is survived by his children, Sherri ( Randy) Stiffin and Steve (Teresa) Nielsen; grandchildren, Jaime (Joshua) Brabson, Joshua Stiffin, Brian (Kacee) Nielsen, Beau (Stefanie) Nielsen, and Tyler Nielsen; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Gavvon, and Mia; and a host of extended family and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret; and brother, Roy.
The family will be hosting a celebration of Ray's life in June and will inter Ray and Margaret together at Altoona Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Luther Memorial Church or to the family who will be placing a bench in Ray's honor on the 13th Hole at Toad Valley Golf Course.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 4 to May 10, 2020