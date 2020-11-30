Rayburn HellmannAnkeny - Rayburn Roy Hellmann, son of John Roy Hellmann and Nora (McMullin) Hellmann, was born on May 20, 1934 on a farm northwest of Early, Iowa in Sac County. He graduated from Delaware Township School in Nemaha in 1952.On November 29, 1953, Ray was united in marriage to Jackie Pellersels at the First Christian Church in Sac City, Iowa. They were the parents of two children, Thomas Ray and Lee Ann. He farmed and was also a partner in the Nemaha Lumber Co. In 1965 the family moved to Correctionville, Iowa where he managed the Co-op Lumber Company.In 1967 the family moved to Ankeny, Iowa. Ray worked for Wickes Lumber, Farmland Industries, and traveled for StarCraft boats and campers throughout the Midwest. In 1992 Ray and Jackie moved to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri where they enjoyed traveling, fishing, and antiquing. They spent 9 winters in Mesa, Arizona and Orange Beach, Alabama. They returned to Ankeny in 2017.Ray passed away on November 27, 2020 at Bridges Care Center in Ankeny. Graveside services will be held at the Nemaha Cemetery in Nemaha, Iowa at a later date.Left to cherish Ray's memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Jackie; son, Tom (Connie); daughter, Lee Ann (Don) Quinn; grandchildren, Amanda (Thomas) White, Stephanie (Shawn) McCollom, Tyler Hellmann, Sarah (Josh) Seemann, and Daniel Quinn; great grandchildren, Olivia, Caitlyn, Drake, Cole, McKynlee, Hattie, Henry, and George.