Raymond Allen Battles
Runnells - Raymond, 81, was born in Des Moines and went to be with his Lord on May 30, 2019. He graduated from both Runnells High and DMACC. He married his high school sweetheart Elizabeth Ann Hammer and was an avid sports fan. He was a dispatcher for Milwaukee Motor, an independent insurance and real estate agent, federal grain inspector, and local business owner.
Known for his generosity, Ray had a big smile and heart for others. He was a lifelong member of Adelphi Calvary Baptist Church, active in the Runnells community, and had a love and vision for the town.
Ray is survived by his wife Elizabeth, his children DeAnn (Scott) Strait, Greg (Tena) Battles, Caryl Prendergast, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Also surviving are his three siblings Annabelle (Marion) DeGraff, Robert (Willine) Battles, and Carmen (Perry) Crowell. Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, David and Bessie Battles, his sister Patsy Neal, and granddaughter Emily.
A celebration of life will be held at Adelphi Calvary Baptist Church, 7925 SE Vandalia Rd., Runnells, IA 50237, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm. Family will greet friends following the service at the dessert reception. Memorial contributions may be sent to ACTS Academy.
Published in Des Moines Register from June 1 to June 2, 2019