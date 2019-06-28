|
Raymond Collins
West Des Moines - Raymond Morris Collins, 92, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Taylor House in Des Moines. He was born on September 4, 1926 and was lovingly raised by T-Ray and Corale (Northrup) Collins. Raymond married his wife, Louise (Campbell) Collins in May of 1950.
Raymond is survived by his wife Louise, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kristi Collins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church in Des Moines at 11am with visitation beginning at 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 28, 2019