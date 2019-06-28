Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Collins


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Collins Obituary
Raymond Collins

West Des Moines - Raymond Morris Collins, 92, passed away on June 24, 2019 at Taylor House in Des Moines. He was born on September 4, 1926 and was lovingly raised by T-Ray and Corale (Northrup) Collins. Raymond married his wife, Louise (Campbell) Collins in May of 1950.

Raymond is survived by his wife Louise, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kristi Collins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church in Des Moines at 11am with visitation beginning at 9:30am. Memorial contributions may be given to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now