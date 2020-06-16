Raymond "Pryce" Creighton
Grimes - Raymond Pryce Creighton, 27, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home in Grimes, IA. Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Pryce was born May 12, 1993, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Daniel and Tracy (Foster) Creighton. He was raised in Grimes and graduated from Dallas Center-Grimes High School in 2011. As a child Pryce enjoyed playing Pop Warner Football and was an accomplished wrestler at DCG. He was fearless of heights and was a skilled welder. Pryce loved spending time with his dogs, King and Legend. He always had a mischievous smirk and wore it well. Pryce was loyal to many people and always saw the good in others.
Pryce worked as a Millwright for GlobalAg Incorporated for six years.
Pryce is survived by his parents, Dan and Tracy Creighton and sister, Brandi Jo Creighton, all of Grimes, IA; his grandparents, George and JoAnn Foster of Creston, IA, aunt, Lisa Creighton of Creston, Iowa, and two uncles, Dustin Creighton of Dumont, IA, and Troy (Virginia) Foster of Creston, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Raymond Creighton, and great-grandma, Gladys "Big Grandma " Lulich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.