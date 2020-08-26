1/1
Raymond D. Barker
1949 - 2020
Raymond D. Barker

Des Moines, Iowa - Raymond Dean Barker, age 71, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.

Ray was born July 4, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa to Donald and Cecilia (Hughes) Barker. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and enjoyed a lifelong passion as a self-employed barber until his retirement in 2012.

Ray loved life…. He was outgoing, loved his politics, watching Fox News, Perry Mason, the Iowa State Fair and NASCAR while drinking his Miller Lite! At a moment's notice Ray was there for anyone and enjoyed golfing with friends. Ray was especially proud of his family, children and grandchildren and rarely missed sporting events for his kids. Ray also enjoyed his home, garden, and watching beautiful sunsets while listening to his favorite music.

He is survived by his children, Jason Barker, Kim (Troy) Powell, and Sara (Adam) Keller; grandchildren, Maya & Emma Barker, Dylan & Dalton Powell, and Caitlyn & Hayden Keller; sisters, Cindy (Gary) Wilson and Susan Woodyard; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and companion of 4 years, Melanie Brons. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Cecilia and his loving (tolerant) wife of 42 years, Virginia.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home located at 3601 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines. A private burial will take place at Glendale Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Ruth Harbor Ministries or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences are welcome and can be made at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
AUG
30
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
