Raymond E. Emery
Antioch, IL - Raymond E. Emery, age 98, passed away peacefully October 18, 2020, in Antioch, Illinois surrounded by loved ones. Raymond (Ray) was born in Des Moines, Iowa in 1922 and resided for many years in Norwalk, Iowa. He married his sweetheart Florence (Enenbach) Emery in 1949 and together they adopted and raised their two children, Stephen and Theresa.
Ray served with distinction in the United States Army during WWII in the European theater. He served in England, France, Belgium and Germany finally liberating Nordhausen Concentration Camp in 1945. The following website outlines his military service: www.hshedd.com/nhwallofhonor/pages/textemeryraymondedward1940.html
. After his service in the army he went to college on the G.I. bill at the University of Dubuque and Drake University where he was awarded a Master's degree in Education.
Ray was a middle school teacher (physical education) in the Des Moines School District for 29 years, as well as a full-time farmer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Florence, as well as all of his siblings, Irene Payne, Don Emery, Margorie Emery, Kate Wilcox, Richard Emery and Delbert Emery. Ray is survived by son, Stephen (Darla) Emery; daughter, Theresa (Bruce) Scottberg; grandchildren Kristin (Brian) Huber, Elizabeth (Barry) Holsworth and Andrew Rehberg; 5 great-grandchildren; Mason, Zeke, Ellie, Miles and Benson, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ray lived life to the fullest but he particularly enjoyed lighting fireworks anytime, taking photos all the time (but especially before dinner), playing practical jokes, cheating at cards and Old Milwaukee. We'll have "time for a short one" as we remind ourselves that "we never had it so good"!
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 12:00 pm and followed with a service at the Ringa Funeral Home located at 122 S. Milwaukee Ave., Lake Villa, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warriors
Project.