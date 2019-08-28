|
Raymond F. Knopic
Clive - Raymond F. Knopic, 84, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in Des Moines, IA.
Raymond was born February 17, 1935, in Red Wing, MN. He married Carol Knopic on December 24, 1992, in Urbandale, IA. Ray served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.
Ray worked in sales for Sears Corporate for 13 years before retiring. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and was a season ticket holder for many years. Ray and Carol traveled to Reno on a regular basis for vacation. He also loved to play computer games.
Ray is survived by his wife, Carol Knopic; sons, Darren Knopic of Des Moines, IA, Dallas Knopic of Urbandale, IA; daughter, Dana Knopic of Golden Valley, MN; stepson, Chad (Erin) Miller of Kansas City, MO; stepdaughter, Stacey Miller of Fayetteville, NC; siblings, Joyce and Wayne; grandchild, Logan Miller. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. Burial will take place at a later date at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019