Raymond Gayle "Coach" Burgett
Des Moines - Raymond Gayle Burgett, 86, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines due to complications of Covid-19. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with inurnment at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines.
Gayle was born January 25, 1934, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Raymond and Iva (Campbell) Burgett. A lifelong Des Moines resident he graduated from East High School and Drake University. Gayle married his highschool sweetheart, Nancy Russell, on June 9, 1956. He served in the US Army from 1956 - 1958. Gayle was a teacher, coach and referee for Leon schools, Urbandale schools, and at Mitchell Elementary, East High and Goodrell Middle School in Des Moines, retiring in 1996. He was a substitute teacher in his retirement.
Gayle enjoyed delivering day-old bread to church, family and friends. Fishing and going to his acreage in southern Iowa were some of his favorite pastimes. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. His faith was very important to him and was a member of Galilee and Calvary Baptist Church and a current member of Union Park UMC.
Gayle is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Nancy, his children, Lynne (Morris) Murphy, Thomas R. Burgett and Lisa Jo (Jeff) Gift, all of Des Moines; his grandchildren, Taryn (Brian Burns) Murphy, Daniel (Ariel Alstott) Murphy, Laurel (C.P. Rhone) Murphy, Kayla (Rocky) Thom, Grace Morelock, and Spencer Gift; his brother, Jim (Sharon) Quirk of Granbury, TX; niece Pam (Rusty) Cobern and nephew Todd Trautner. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Lucille and Wes Trautner.
Contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 13, 2020