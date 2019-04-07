Services
Indianola - Services for Raymond Jacob Heisner, 96, who passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 9 at the Indianola Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with burial following in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Karla (Steve) Roush; grandchildren, Stephany (Casey) Goodhue, Jaime (Steve) Myers, Jontie Roush; great-grandchildren, Max, Nicolas, Joseph and Benjamin Goodhue, Mason, Amari and Madon Myers and Thomas Roush; and brothers, Robert Heisner and Carl Heisner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Heisner; sons, Gary Ray and Ritchie Lee Heisner and twin sons, Peter Jacob and Paul Arthur Heisner; sisters, Vera, Ella and Helen; and brother, Russell.

Visitation will be held prior to services from noon to 2 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to Marines Toys for Tots Foundation or Boys Town. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019
