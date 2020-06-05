Raymond J. KammermeierWest Des Moines - Raymond J. Kammermeier, 91, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Senior Suites in Urbandale. A private graveside service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. A celebratory Mass will be held at a later date.Ray was born July 30, 1928 in Cold Spring, MN to Martin and Magdalena (Richter) Kammermeier. After graduating from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring, he moved to West Des Moines and worked as a Stone Carver for Cold Spring Iowa Granite. Here is where he met JoAnn Glynn and they married on May 21, 1951 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Valley Junction. Ray served in the U.S. Army as a cook during the Korean War and was stationed at Ft. Sill, OK. After his service, Ray went to work as a meat cutter in the Des Moines area. He finished his career with Dahl's, retiring from the Fleur Drive location.Spending every moment together, he and JoAnn enjoyed daily Mass, followed by a mall walk. They enjoyed taking drives around Iowa and Minnesota. In later years, he enjoyed working for the Valley Junction Farmers Market. He got such pleasure out of visiting with the market vendors and his fellow employees Jim and Jamie. He was an excellent cook, took great pride in his well-manicured lawn, enjoyed woodworking, and was a regular Mr. Fixit. Ray loved a good buffet, especially the Old Country Buffet, and also enjoyed spending time at Prairie Meadows.Ray is survived by his sons, Joe and Kevin (Jolene) both of West Des Moines; grandson, Evan John of Ames; siblings, Bernice Weisman, Alice Ramler, and Dan Kammeyer all of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn; and sisters, Lee Zylla and Jan Zylla.The family is grateful for the exceptional care provided by the staff at Senior Suites these past two years. Visits from Sacred Heart Church also provided great comfort to him when he was no longer able to attend services. Also, many thanks to Suncrest Hospice for traveling to Senior Suites and providing care and comfort to him in his last days.Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the Valley Junction Foundation in West Des Moines.