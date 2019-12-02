Services
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA 50438
(641) 923-2841
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA 50438
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Cataldo Funeral Home
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA 50438
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1001 9th Ave. S.
Clear Lake, IA
Raymond J. Prohaska Obituary
Raymond J. Prohaska

Clear Lake - Raymond J. Prohaska, 88, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake. Burial will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7 P.M., Friday, December 6th at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary at 4 P.M. www.cataldofuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
