1/1
Raymond Joseph Biondi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Joseph Biondi

Ankeny - Ray Biondi, age 88, passed into our Lord's care on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Ray was born and raised in Granger, Iowa where his parents, Marco and Lena were lifelong residents.

At Assumption High School, Ray was named All District in basketball and baseball. Upon graduation, he joined his father's company in what became Biondi and Son Construction. The company did exquisite masonry work on homes, schools, and churches throughout the state of Iowa.

Ray loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Notre Dame Football, and his yearly hunting trip to Wyoming. In retirement, he traveled to Europe and Australia. Italy being his favorite destination.

Mr. Biondi is survived by his children, Michael (Rosemary) Biondi, Stan (Kirsten) Biondi, Kathryn (Gary) Severyn, and Karen Biondi; his siblings, Larry Biondi, Mark Biondi, Jeanie Burch, and Mary Ann Casorio; his seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A private family Memorial Mass at Assumption Church in Granger will be celebrated at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved