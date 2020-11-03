Raymond Joseph BiondiAnkeny - Ray Biondi, age 88, passed into our Lord's care on Sunday, November 1, 2020.Ray was born and raised in Granger, Iowa where his parents, Marco and Lena were lifelong residents.At Assumption High School, Ray was named All District in basketball and baseball. Upon graduation, he joined his father's company in what became Biondi and Son Construction. The company did exquisite masonry work on homes, schools, and churches throughout the state of Iowa.Ray loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball, Notre Dame Football, and his yearly hunting trip to Wyoming. In retirement, he traveled to Europe and Australia. Italy being his favorite destination.Mr. Biondi is survived by his children, Michael (Rosemary) Biondi, Stan (Kirsten) Biondi, Kathryn (Gary) Severyn, and Karen Biondi; his siblings, Larry Biondi, Mark Biondi, Jeanie Burch, and Mary Ann Casorio; his seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.A private family Memorial Mass at Assumption Church in Granger will be celebrated at a later date.