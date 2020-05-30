Raymond Kast
Cedar Rapids - Raymond Kast, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Ray's Celebration of Life Video Tribute will be Livestreamed starting at 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 on Brosh Chapel's Facebook page. All are encouraged to view, leave a condolence, share a picture of Ray during this time, as the family will be in attendance online during this time to Celebrate his life.
Raymond was born December 13, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Leslie and Grace (Gregg) Kast. He graduated from Glenbard East High School in Lombard, Illinois, class of 1969. Ray was united in marriage to Linda Laskowski on June 24, 1978 in Lombard.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons Kelly Noah Kast and Nathan Tobias Kast both of Cedar Rapids; his brother Michael Kast of Columbus, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara (Tom) Reading.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.