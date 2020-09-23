Raymond Klyn



Pella - Raymond Klyn, 94, passed away Sunday at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Ray who was retired from the wholesale tire business, is survived by his three children, Nancy Bouwman; David (Brenda) Klyn and Debra Klyn, all of Pella, and his wife Lois (Hoksbergen) Klyn of Pella and her three children. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a Private Family Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 25, at Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home for Hope Ministries, Gideon's International or Pella Christian Grade School building fund.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store