Raymond L. Sullivan
Urbandale - Raymond Lynn Sullivan, 87, passed away November 6, 2020 after a short illness. He was born November 15, 1932 and grew up on the east side of Des Moines. He attended East High School until enlisting in the Marine Corp at the age of 17. He served in the 1st Marine Division during the Korean War and fought in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in the infantry on the Forward Observer Team. After returning from Korea, Ray was stationed at Quanico as a Staff Sargent for 4 years before being honorably discharged. After returning to Des Moines, Ray met Vera Lindahl of Boone and they married on July 25, 1954. Together they raised their family in Urbandale, Iowa.
Ray was a member of The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 33, in Des Moines. He was initiated into the Local in December 1954 and became a Life Member in 2004. He retired in 1992 after a career in the trades and 19 years as the Business Manager for Local 33. Ray was a dedicated Union man and served on many local government and Union related boards including the UNICON Board that developed the Civic Center and the Botanical Center in Des Moines. He was awarded many certificates of service from Easter Seal Society, AFL-CIO, Energy Policy Council under Governor Robert D. Ray, Iowa Pipe Trades Association, and Iowa Building Trades. Ray was a dedicated Democrat, working for Congressman Neil Smith for 2 years, and was an elected delegate to the 1988 National Democratic Convention in Atlanta. He happily lived long enough to know that Joe Biden was voted President-elect.
Ray enjoyed fishing with his wife and family, and held the 1972 Arkansas State Record for largest rainbow trout. He loved his daily visits from his daughter, Gaila, and visits from his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ray was a master storyteller, a bit of a prankster, and loved to laugh.
He is greatly missed by his sons, Stephen (Marie) Sullivan, Brian Sullivan and Patrick (Leslie) Sullivan; daughter, Gaila (Bob) Conklin; grandchildren, Andrew, Gaila and Stephen Sullivan, Rob and Ryan (Ann) Conklin, RaeAnn Sullivan, Bailey Sharp Evans, and Marshall Sharp; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Eleanor Conklin, and Joslynn and Julian Evans; his brother, Don (JoEllen) Sullivan; and sister, Beverly Bailey.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Vera M. Sullivan; his son, Michael David Sullivan; father, David Winfield Sullivan; and mother, Marjorie Lee Siner Sullivan.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines and will be livestreamed from below Ray's obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ape Initiative (ACCI), 4200 Evergreen Ave. in Des Moines, IA 50320 or at www.ApeInitiative.org
.