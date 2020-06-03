Raymond Laverne Jackson
Peoria, IL - Raymond Laverne Jackson, 85, of Peoria, IL, formerly of Centerville, IA passed away at 9:22 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
He was born on May 2, 1935, in Ringgold County, IA to Oran S. and Willette (Smith) Jackson.
Surviving are his children Kaylinda (Gary) Tipsword of Washington, Raymond E. (Janet) Jackson of Chillicothe, MO, and Pam (Glenn) Howland of Lexington Park, MO; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and brother Michael (Denise) Jackson of Eddyville, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Kevin and Brian Jackson, and sisters Linda Dunham and Erin Spralding.
Raymond received his Master's Degree in mechanical engineering, worked for multiple utility companies and established his own consulting company in Maryland. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Sons of the American Revolution, Freemasons, Scottish Rite, Shriners, Knights Templar, Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Elks, and AARP. Ray enjoyed traveling the world and meeting new people; he would strike up a conversation with anyone.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of Ashes will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Haines Cemetery in Centerville, IA. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.