Raymond Rush

Raymond RushSt. Charles - Raymond passed away, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at his home near St. Charles.Services will be held 1:00 Wednesday, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Visitation will be Tuesday with family present from 6.to 7 pm. Interment will be at Westerville Cemetery in Decatur County.Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Alice Rush; three sisters-in-law, Juanita Mills of Van Wert, Hazel Vanderflught of Grand River, Lena Mae Vanderflught of Grand River, several nieces and nephews and family friends.