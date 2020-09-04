1/2
Raymond Rush
{ "" }
Raymond Rush

St. Charles - Raymond passed away, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at his home near St. Charles.

Services will be held 1:00 Wednesday, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. Visitation will be Tuesday with family present from 6.to 7 pm. Interment will be at Westerville Cemetery in Decatur County.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Alice Rush; three sisters-in-law, Juanita Mills of Van Wert, Hazel Vanderflught of Grand River, Lena Mae Vanderflught of Grand River, several nieces and nephews and family friends.

www.kalefuneralhome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
01:00 PM
Kale Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kale Funeral Home
301 South Main
Osceola, IA 50213
(641) 342-2146
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Kale Funeral Home
