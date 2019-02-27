Rebecca Anderson



West Des Moines - Rebecca Sue Anderson passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at her home in West Des Moines, Iowa, following a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer. She entered heaven as she lived on earth - fearless, with grace and a loving and devoted family by her side.



Rebecca (Becky) was born December 3, 1981, to Scott and Sue (Miller) Morehead in Sioux City, Iowa. She graduated from East High School in Sioux City, Iowa, in 2000 and from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 2004. Becky joined Principal Financial Group in Des Moines, Iowa, following graduation and subsequently Principal Global Investors and had a successful career throughout her professional tenure.



Becky married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Jake Anderson, on April 21, 2007 and never was there a more perfect match. She was an amazing and devoted mother to their three children, Max, Kael and Nina. Living every moment with an inspiring conviction and deep faith in the Lord, she was an active member of Hope Lutheran Church. In 2016, she was voted Des Moines's Most Likable Person by Cityview.



Becky always managed to find the joy and humor in all that was life. Her smile and laugh were infectious and her positivity, even through extreme adversity, was endless.



In addition to her husband and children, Becky is survived by her parents, Scott and Sue Morehead, sister, Michelle (Jeff) Sandin, brother, Brandon (Rachel) Morehead, grandmothers Shirley Morehead and Darlene Miller, nieces Allie and Leah Sandin and Brynne Morehead and nephew, Reid Morehead, parents in-laws, Dave and Kelly Anderson and Kim and Bob Fisher, brothers-in-law, Chad (Alissa) Anderson, Dustin (Amanda) Behrens, Corey (Lindsey) Behrens, Taylor (Kayla) Behrens, Brett (Amber) Fisher, nieces, Wilsie, Cassie, Kyle and Jentri, nephews, Liam, Owen and Camden, grandmother Ann Matthews, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and an immeasurable community of friends who will deeply miss her.



She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert Miller and Archie Morehead.



A service and celebration of Becky's life and her family's life together is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, at Hope Lutheran Church, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines, Iowa, 50266. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family or Inheritance of Hope.



"She is clothed with strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future." Proverbs 31:25 Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 27, 2019