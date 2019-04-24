|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Deardorff
Adel - Rebecca Ann Deardorff, of Adel, passed away April 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines with burial at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. Family will greet friends Thursday, April 25th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory, 8201 Hickman Road, Urbandale, IA.
Becky was born April 2, 1941 to Rev. Leonard and Delora (Parker) Collett in Ottumwa, IA. Becky graduated in 1959 from Tech H.S. in Des Moines. On February 10, 1995 Becky Cheney married Ron Deardorff.
Becky is survived by her husband, Ron; her children, Rod (Tracy) Cheney and Brent (Tina) Cheney; step children, Terry Deardorff, Lynn (Jim) Lindberg, James (Michele) Deardorff, Matthew Deardorff and Adam (Beth) Deardorff; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Adel Women's Club, 511 N. 15th St., Adel, IA 50003. Arrangements are being handled by Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - McCalley Chapel in Adel. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 24, 2019