Rebecca Forry
1950 - 2020
Rebecca Forry

Ottumwa - Rebecca G. Goehring Forry, 70, of Hamilton, IL, formerly of Ottumwa, died at 1:46 p.m. August 29, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Keokuk.

She was born February 17, 1950 in Cedar Rapids to Roscoe B. and Beulah M. Grant Gideon. Becky married David Forry on December 26, 2009.

Growing up in Ottumwa, Becky lived in Grinnell from 1963 to 1971. She was a graduate of Grinnell-Newburg High School and AIB in Des Moines. She returned to Ottumwa in 1984 and then moved to Charles City in 1998. She had worked as a secretary for Johnson Accounting in Charles City.

Surviving is her husband, David of Hamilton, IL; her children, Jason (Tracy) Goehring of Tennessee and Angela (Cory) Black of Ottumwa; grandchildren, Dylan, Evan, Avery, Brayden and Bryli.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roscoe Gideon; her mother and step-father, Beulah and Delbert Culbertson; step-brother, Jerry Culbertson and step-sister, Barbara Cobler.

Her body has been cremated.

Graveside memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12th at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Ottumwa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Reece Funeral Home in Ottumwa is in charge of arrangements.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Memorial Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reece Funeral Home
607 E 2nd St
Ottumwa, IA 52501
641-682-4509
