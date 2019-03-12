Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Amvets
Clinton, IA
Rebecca "Becky" Henry


Johnston - Rebecca "Becky" Henry, 56 passed away on March 7th at Mercy Hospice - Johnston. She was the daughter of Ronald G. Henry and Phyllis.

Born October 6th, 1962 in Clinton, IA. She graduated from Clinton High School. She enjoyed her dogs and bargain shopping for DIY projects.

She is survived by her son, Sean (Laura) Henry, 3 grandchildren, mother, 3 sisters,and 2 brothers. She was predeceased by her father & grandparents. Celebration of Life will be held at the Amvets in Clinton, IA @ 2:00, Saturday March 16th.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 12, 2019
