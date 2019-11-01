|
|
Rebecca "Becky" J. Bruce (Ward)
Johnston - Becky Bruce, 57, lost her long battle with cancer and departed this life to be joined with the Lord on October 31, 2019. She was born to Gearl and Norma Ward (Litchkey) on March 14, 1962, in Lakewood, CA.
Becky enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and loved riding her Harley with friends. She was a devoted mother, daughter, and "Grandma Becky."
A celebration of her life is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., in Des Moines, preceded by a visitation period from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Becky is survived by her parents; two sons, Ryan (Dina) Bruce and Zach Bruce; a grandson, Isaac Bruce; sister, Marjie (Monte) Akers; brother, Jerry Ward; and grandfather, Warren Litchkey, Sr.; uncle, Warren (Rebecca) Litchkey, Jr; her dearest friend, Sharon Applegate; and faithful companion, Sampson. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Maxine Litchkey (Latcher).
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests either green plants or a monetary gift be made to the Animal Rescue League in Becky's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019