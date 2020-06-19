Rebecca J. Eckstein
Rebecca J. Eckstein

Boone - Rebecca J. Eckstein, (Becky Eckstein) passed away on June 17th, 2020. There will be a graveside service at Linwood Park Cemetery in Boone, Iowa on Friday, June 26th at 1:30 p.m. The family wishes to thank everyone for your love, support, friendship, and prayers throughout her life; especially this most recent difficult time. Becky requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to the Friends of Ericson Public Library in Boone, Iowa.

Online condolences may be left at www.schroederfuneral.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Linwood Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home - Boone
609 Seventh St.
Boone, IA 50036
(515) 432-1922
