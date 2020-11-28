1/2
Rebecca Klapp
1950 - 2020
Rebecca Klapp

Rebecca Ann Klapp, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Rebecca was born November 12, 1950 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Jesse and Velma (Plumb) Halverson. Her faith and her love of the Lord were first and foremost in her life. She served in ministry with her husband and they devoted their time to missionary work in Mexico. Rebecca was bilingual in English and Spanish. She was a musician with a beautiful singing voice as well as a talented pianist and organist.

Rebecca worked primarily as a nurse during her working years. She was well suited to this profession as she was a sweet and gentle person. Above all, she loved her family and treasured every moment spent with them.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce; her children, Lori (Doug), Todd (Tonia), Scott (BetteJo), Jared, and Shane (Arvetta); grandchildren, Robert Jr., Karissa, Levi, Lyle, Kyle, Isaiah, Josh, Matthew, Michaela, Myra, Jesse, Samantha, Toby, Amy, Michael, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Miles, Malcom, Hazel, Vera, Clara, Harper, and Ezra; sisters, Kathy (Tim) Denham and Naomi Devick; 18 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and her many loving in-laws.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her grandfather, Halver Halverson; parents, Jesse and Velma Halverson; siblings, Gladys Gazaway, Jesse Halverson Jr., and Miriam Scalise; two nieces and three nephews; and her first husband, Michael Browning.

Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family via the Rebecca Klapp Memorial Fund https://paypal.me/pools/c/8uIriBOnmf

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
