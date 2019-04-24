Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rebecca Nelson Obituary
Rebecca Nelson

Des Moines - Rebecca Nelson, 73, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born May 7, 1945 in Barrow, Alaska. Rebecca worked for the Johnston School District in food service for 23 years. She loved playing bingo and was a huge Cyclones fan. She enjoyed taking her yearly trips to Arizona, which she had done for the last 10 years. She adored talking to her granddaughters on the phone and singing songs to them. She also enjoyed keeping in touch with friends around the country. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Funeral services are being held at Merle Hay Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1pm. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10am-1pm. Rebecca will be interred following the service at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Johnston School District unpaid lunch program.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now