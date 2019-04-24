|
|
Rebecca Nelson
Des Moines - Rebecca Nelson, 73, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was born May 7, 1945 in Barrow, Alaska. Rebecca worked for the Johnston School District in food service for 23 years. She loved playing bingo and was a huge Cyclones fan. She enjoyed taking her yearly trips to Arizona, which she had done for the last 10 years. She adored talking to her granddaughters on the phone and singing songs to them. She also enjoyed keeping in touch with friends around the country. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
Funeral services are being held at Merle Hay Funeral Home on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1pm. Visitation will be held prior to service from 10am-1pm. Rebecca will be interred following the service at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Johnston School District unpaid lunch program.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019