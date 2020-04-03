|
|
Rebecca (Beckie) Pettinger
Panora - Rebecca (Beckie) Eloise (Stripe) Pettinger, 57, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on March 24, 2020 at her home.
Beckie is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Stephen L. Pettinger. Together they have six children, Stevie, Joseph, Nickolas, Isac Benjamin, Kelli, and Adam, along with 11 grandchildren. Sisters, Rochelle, Renee, Rhonda, and Rose.
Beckie was preceded in death by her parents, Bill E. and Carole Stripe and her brother, Randy Stripe.
Graveside services will be held at the Norwood Cemetery in Norwood, IA. The family will have a private funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the near future.
Memorial contributions and flowers may be sent to Twigg Funeral Home in Panora, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020