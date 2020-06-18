Reed Blobaum
Pleasant Hill - Reed S. Blobaum, aged 85, succumbed to cancer June 14, surrounded by family.
Reed was born in Blue Hill, Nebraska. At age 5, the Dust Bowl took its toll and the town bank failed, as did his family's farm. The young family moved to Iowa in 1940, to more fertile soil.
Building relationships was always important to Reed. This started at a young age. On the farm, he was sent to find the newborn calf and its mother, and bring them back to the barn. He quickly built trust with the new mother and the nose-to-tail procession of Reed, the calf, and mom, were regular occurrences.
Growing up, Reed and his brothers bonded by buying and fixing up cars, and racing up and down the country roads. Driving fast did not change when Reed had a paper route. He bragged he held the record for delivering newspapers in the fastest time, since he did not slow down when he hurled newspapers out the car window.
As a father, Reed instilled a love of reading, vintage sportscars, and music. He continually demonstrated a will for his children to have an easier life and sacrificed whatever, whenever for their needs. He also enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters playing catch and telling them mostly true stories of his youth.
Reed was a natural salesman and story teller. He loved meeting and helping people and sharing a laugh. One of his first successful cold calls was with Nancy. He'd seen her picture and was able to get her number through mutual friends. He called her up and convinced her to go out with him. Nancy and Reed married in 1962, had three children, and celebrated 58 years together.
Professionally, Reed worked as a salesman. At Donaldson Company, he was a top earner, and was rewarded with incentive trips to Hawaii, Bermuda, Bahamas, Venzuela and Europe. Later he worked for Gates Rubber Company and was laid off during the late 70s recession. Jobs were scarce, and Reed came up with a plan. He approached a struggling company who needed a salesman, but was unable to pay a salary. He promised to help them negotiate debt and build their customer base if they would pay him once the company turned profit. Reed succeeded, and worked for A&B for many years before retiring.
Reed made friends everywhere he went. From winter stays in Vero Beach, Florida, to the Altoona Campus, and to Prairie Meadows Tuesday afternoon dances. He loved to learn and try new things. After retiring, Reed learned to swim, play bocce and ballroom dance.
Reed lived a full life and was grateful for his family and friends. As he moves out of this world, and becomes more entrenched in our hearts, it is undoubtedly while driving a Jaguar convertible to another dance.
Reed is survived by his bride of 58 years, Nancy (nee Barnes), and three children. Son Stephen (Denise), granddaughters Rose and Stepheny; son David; and daughter Jody (Ryan) McNaughton.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosella and Gustave Blobaum, and siblings, Bonnie, Francis, Robert and Romaine.
The graveside service for family will be Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Edward's cemetery in Afton, Iowa.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 24, 2020.