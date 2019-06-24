|
|
Reed Elton Betts
Of Des Moines, Iowa - Reed Betts, age 81, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his daughter's home in Des Moines. He was born October 5, 1937 in Des Moines, Iowa to Herbert and Beulah Betts.
Reed proudly served his country in the US Army & Iowa Air National Guard. He was the owner of Betts & Son's Hardware which was a longtime fixture of downtown Des Moines. Reed was a renowned gunsmith and avid collector of firearms and militaria. He was a jack of all trades and a prankster with a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. His passing leaves a tremendous hole in his family's hearts.
Reed is survived by his children, Wesley (Lori) Betts, Holly Bearden and Jeremy Betts; grandchildren, Alyssa, Jace, Kaitlyn, Jacob and Gabrielle; great-grandchildren, Lily, Carter, Vash and Finley; and brother, Clark Betts.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; daughter, Haidee; and brothers, Harold Carlisle and Elmer Carlisle Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St. followed by burial at Rising Sun Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25th at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Reed.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 24, 2019