Regina "Regi" Donaldson
Des Moines - Regina "Regi" Teresa Donaldson 78, died May 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer.
Her husband John, daughters Rebecca and Jennifer, along with their Pastor, Michael Mudlaff of Westkirk Presbyterian Church, were at her side.
A public visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 14 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.
Private funeral services will be live-streamed from Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale, IA on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington, IA at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church home, Westkirk Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com, where a full obituary will be posted along with a link to the livestream.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 14, 2020