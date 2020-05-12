Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Westkirk Presbyterian Church
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Elm Grove Cemetery
Washington, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Donaldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina "Regi" Donaldson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina "Regi" Donaldson

Des Moines - Regina "Regi" Teresa Donaldson 78, died May 9, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, IA after a long struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Her husband John, daughters Rebecca and Jennifer, along with their Pastor, Michael Mudlaff of Westkirk Presbyterian Church, were at her side.

A public visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, May 14 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA.

Private funeral services will be live-streamed from Westkirk Presbyterian Church in Urbandale, IA on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 am. A graveside service will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington, IA at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church home, Westkirk Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com, where a full obituary will be posted along with a link to the livestream.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 12 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -