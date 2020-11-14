Rena Stackhouse
Indianola - Rena Christine Stackhouse was born to Dirk and Molly Steenhard in Hampton, Iowa on October 29, 1934. She joined Dad on heaven's dance floor on November 10th after a short stay at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She gave the best hugs and you never left from a visit without being asked several times if you needed anything to eat or drink. Rena and Junior met at the Markon Ballroom in Iowa Falls and were married in Hampton, Iowa on June 14, 1953 right after she graduated from high school. They celebrated 66 years together farming, raising a family, dancing, and playing cards. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Lacona and worked at the Indianola McDonalds for 25 years where she made many friends and enjoyed getting to know her customers. She looked froward to going to garage sales, browsing at Putney's Auction, doing crafts and arranging flowers.
She is survived by her children Jenine (Craig) Henry, Brian (DeeDee) Stackhouse, Janet (Bruce Hartley) Tingwald and June Stackhouse. Also 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brother Archie (Sheri) Steenhard, extended family and friends. She was proceeded in death by parents, husband Junior, and infant son Bruce.
Mom would be the first to say "take care of yourself so you don't get sick". Because of that directive we will wait to have a Celebration of Life service in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Ronald McDonald House or Kavanagh House. To view a complete obituary or submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
