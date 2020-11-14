Rena Stackhouse
Indianola - Rena Christine Stackhouse was born to Dirk and Molly Steenhard in Hampton, Iowa on October 29, 1934. At that time the family lived in Sheffield and when she was 4 they moved to Hampton. While in school art was her favorite subject and she took drum lessons. She had part-time jobs as a car hop at the local drive-in and also a clerk at Jennings Dry Goods Store. Rena and Junior met at the Markon Ballroom in Iowa Falls and were married on June 14, 1953 at the Hampton Methodist Church, right after graduation. She took on her homemaker role while Junior farmed. Jenine, Brian and Janet were born during their time at the McCallsburg farm. June joined the family after they had moved to the farm at Pleasantville and infant son Bruce died at birth. She continued her role as a devoted wife and mother when the family moved to the farm at Lacona where she also joined the Rebekah Lodge. It was a busy time keeping up with kid's activities during those years. As grandchildren joined the family, she loved spending time with them doing crafts, making malts, and Jell-o box puppets. When they left the farm and moved to Indianola Rena began working at McDonalds. She made many good friends and enjoyed her customers during the 25 years she was employed there. Garage sales and checking out the items at Putney's Auction were always on her to-do list. She was very talented when it came to arranging flowers or creating something out of nothing. Mom gave the best hugs and you never left from a visit without being asked several times if you needed anything to eat or drink. Anyone that came to her home was always welcome. She joined Dad on heaven's dance floor on November 10th after a short stay at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. They had celebrated 66 years together farming, raising a family, dancing, and playing cards.
She is survived by her children Jenine (Craig) Henry, Brian (DeeDee) Stackhouse, Janet (Bruce Hartley) Tingwald and June Stackhouse. Grandchildren: Brandy (Andrew) Lundy, Nicole (Cory) Kennedy, Bryce (Lisa) Tingwald, Ali (Trent) Meimann, Jamie (Jerod) Lund, Jessica Stackhouse, Joe (Samantha) Stackhouse: Greatgrandchildren: Camryn and Adelyn Bruce, Ashdin, Noah, Molly and Brisco Lund, Peyton and Beau Meimann, Kinley Tingwald, Glen, Reagan, and Ellie Clark, and Kayson Stackhouse; brother Archie (Sheri) Steenhard, extended family and friends. She was proceeded in death by parents, husband Junior, and infant son Bruce.
Mom would be the first to say "take care of yourself so you don't get sick". Because of that directive we will wait to have a Celebration of Life service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Kavanagh House. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
