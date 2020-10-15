1/1
Renee Montgomery
Renee Montgomery

Ames - Renee Marie Montgomery, age 64, of Ames, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House.

Friends may call from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 5501 George Washington Carver Ave., Ames, Iowa 50010, where there will be a Memorial Service held at 6:00 P.M. Burial will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Renee's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Christ Community Church.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Christ Community Church
OCT
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Christ Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
502 Douglas Avenue
Ames, IA 50010
(517) 857-4848
