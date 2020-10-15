Renee Montgomery
Ames - Renee Marie Montgomery, age 64, of Ames, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Israel Family Hospice House.
Friends may call from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Christ Community Church, 5501 George Washington Carver Ave., Ames, Iowa 50010, where there will be a Memorial Service held at 6:00 P.M. Burial will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Renee's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Christ Community Church.