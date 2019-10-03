Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
the First Baptist Church
Indianola, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ret. Culbertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ret. Sgm John Myron Culbertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ret. Sgm John Myron Culbertson Obituary
Ret. SGM John Myron Culbertson

Indianola - Funeral Services for Ret. SGM John Myron Culbertson, 86, of Indianola, who passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, will be held 10 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Indianola, with burial following in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Indianola.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Troy (Kim) Culbertson, Trudy (Stewart) Messerschmidt, Tanya (Marty) Hall; 10 grandchildren; 7 ¾ great-grandchildren; siblings, Vernon Culbertson, Oneta Ammons, Gary Culbertson; many nieces and nephews and other family. He is preceded in death by his sons, Terry Lee and Tracy Lynn; parents, Myron and Gladys Culbertson.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, October 6 at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola. Memorials may be given, in his name, to the Indianola American Legion Post #165 or EveryStep Hospice in Knoxville. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ret.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now